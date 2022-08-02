Kamala vs. Words: Round 64

Kamala obviously didn’t make her way to the top on her brain power.

Kamala told supporters the recent record flooding in Missouri and Kentucky could have been prevented if Congress spent more to fight climate change.

Kamala also spit out another word salad of nonsense Monday.

Kamala Harris: “While we send our prayers, and our love, we also, with each day, renew our commitment to the urgency of now and the ability that we have collectively, all of us in it together, to do something about it.”

