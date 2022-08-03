Details of Kamala and Jill’s Ugly Relationship Leaked

First Lady Jill Biden was against choosing Kamala Harris as her husband Joe Biden’s running mate after she attacked him during a primary debate, according to an upcoming new book.

The first lady’s vexations were revealed in a bombshell new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns titled “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” which was released in May.

“There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe,” Jill Biden said in a conversation after learning that Harris was the leading candidate for the job, according to an excerpt of the book provided to Fox News.

According to OK! Magazine and their sources over at the White House, Jill is furious and believes that Kamala never cared about Joe or the Job and just wanted to ride Joe’s shaky old coattails to further her political career.

Well, duh, Jill.

She also believes Kamala’s unpopularity is what’s dragging Joe down.

OK! reported that Dr. Jill Biden isn’t supportive of the first female Vice President of America. An insider previously divulged to OK! that the women have never gotten along.

“Jill despises Kamala — make no mistake about it,” the source dished. “Dr. Biden told her husband that he should never have chosen Kamala as his running mate, and she believed he would have won regardless of who else was on the ticket.”

The insider also alleged that the mother-of-one believes Harris’ behavior is what’s caused the POTUS’ ratings to drop.

“Jill is seething. Earlier this week, she fumed publicly about Joe’s unpopularity. Privately, she is blaming the Vice President for all the mess,” said a second source. “She thinks Kamala has been disloyal and only took the vice presidency to get a leg up on her political ambitions. The First Lady thinks Kamala has used Joe.”

FLOTUS hasn’t commented on the latest leak but she notably did not deny that she made the remarks mentioned in the book, telling a reporter last year “That was two years ago. We’ve moved on from that.”

