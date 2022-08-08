Video: Beto O’Rourke Forced to Leave Town

Gubernatorial hopeful, Beto O’Rourke was forced to leave the small town of Rockdale, TX in haste. He was in town as part of an effort to connect rural communities with his liberal policies. Gun control has been a main topic during his 49-day tour of these areas.
In the effort to find some common ground. What if we at least raise the minimum age of purchase for an AR 15 or an AK 47 to 21? And imagine, imagine if we could push for three more years, three more years with the and and . . . So she’s going to say, you know what, criminals don’t follow the law. But this young man in Uvalde, he did . . .Beto O’Rourke
Video shows O’Rourke being swarmed by a pro Greg Abbott crowd as he left the event. The candidate immediately made his way to a truck and pulled away, possibly striking people holding Abbott signs. This incident comes days after fellow democrats have been in the news for striking people with their cars. Fortunately in this case, there have been no reported injuries.
12 CommentsLeave a Reply
This needs to happen to every democrat seen on the street anywhere .
I just don’t understand people these days. A point can be made without hatred and vile rhetoric. The ridiculous fu “song” is just another disgusting example of where the youth of today is coming from. I’ve watched this sort of behavior from the left for years now but to see it coming from the right only continues to normalize it. I grew up in a world where we could disagree and still be friends. Unfortunately we’re only digging the hole deeper and deeper. Civil discourse has been replaced by vitriolic hyperbole and though they did not actually threaten him the way they approached him was truly disturbing. The final commentary epitomizes exactly what I am talking about. To garner respect one must comport themselves in a respectful manner. We have always been manipulated by the media but the message used to be love for the country love for the children and love of faith. It seems that nowadays the only love is for oneself. Sodom and Gomorrah
Every democrat seen on the streets anywhere should get the same treatment . They did it to republicans .
Amen
Way to go, Republicans!! Woo Hoo!! Give these lefty POS’s a taste of their own medicine.
Best thing I’ve heard.
What’s good for the goose is great for the gander too. Time WE THE PEOPLE show democrappers We are their Boss. Not their slaves
They want their slaves again.
I absolutely love that Rockdale did this to Robert Francis, the fake hispanic who is not only an imbecile but also a Far Left democrat. He needs to quit running for office, nobody wants him.
dont understand anybody giving money for betos campaign.he is a dodo
I don’t believe he expects to be elected. He runs to “stir the pot” and live off the campaign contributions dopes give him. I know he has his own money but he’s an activist not a politician.
This foe America can offer ? Beto, Biden, Liz Cheny. God help Us.