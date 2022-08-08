Video: Beto O’Rourke Forced to Leave Town

Gubernatorial hopeful, Beto O’Rourke was forced to leave the small town of Rockdale, TX in haste. He was in town as part of an effort to connect rural communities with his liberal policies. Gun control has been a main topic during his 49-day tour of these areas.

In the effort to find some common ground. What if we at least raise the minimum age of purchase for an AR 15 or an AK 47 to 21? And imagine, imagine if we could push for three more years, three more years with the and and . . . So she’s going to say, you know what, criminals don’t follow the law. But this young man in Uvalde, he did . . . Beto O’Rourke

Video shows O’Rourke being swarmed by a pro Greg Abbott crowd as he left the event. The candidate immediately made his way to a truck and pulled away, possibly striking people holding Abbott signs. This incident comes days after fellow democrats have been in the news for striking people with their cars. Fortunately in this case, there have been no reported injuries.