Trump, Epstein, and the Return of McCarthyism

Monday marked a new level of political vendetta by the Democrats and federal agencies as President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by dozens of FBI agents under the pretext of searching for classified documents. The faces behind this political attack are already being unmasked, an important one of these being of the judge that authorized this raid.

Media has revealed that the federal judge who signed the search warrant for FBI to carry out the raid on Mar-a-Lago has a history of protecting employees of the infamous child rapist and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The New York Post reported that Judge Bruce Reinhart, in his days as prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s office, represented a number of Epstein’s workers including Epstein’s pilots, his scheduler, and a woman that Epstein had called his “Yugoslavian sex slave.” On the first day of 2008, Reinhart resigned from his position as a prosecutor and went to work for Epstein’s cohorts.

Reinhart is also an Obama donor. Media reports reveal that Reinhart donated a couple thousand dollars to Obama’s campaign and fundraiser. In 2016, he made a $500 donation to Jeb Bush – a competitor of Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primaries that Trump eventually won. The story also reported that two of Epstein’s victims had accused Reinhart of violating Justice Department policies to favor Epstein.

The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday that Judge Reinhart made a Facebook post on January 14, 2017 that criticized then President-Elect Trump. He wrote:

Thank you, Robert Reich, for saying what many of us feel, “John Lewis is the conscience of America. Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet.”

The story added that in October 2017, Reinhart posted about “white privilege” in a Facebook group called WokeFolks.

The legal news website law.com reported on Tuesday that the contact information for Judge Bruce Reinhart’s contact information has been removed from the website of the United States District Court

Southern District of Florida after media revealed him to be the one signing the FBI search warrant. The court’s page listing its magistrate judges shows that the information page for Reinhart has been removed while that of every other judge is available.