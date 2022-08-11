Crazy Lady Defends Pedophiles

A licensed sex therapist and counselor sparked backlash on social media after posting a video where she appeared to defend “minor-attracted persons.”

“They are probably the most vilified population of folks in our culture,” Miranda Galbreath says in the video posted on YouTube titled “Let’s talk about minor-attracted persons.”

Galbreath goes on to explain that “most folks” make “incorrect assumptions” about “minor-attracted persons” and those assumptions “create harm for an already marginalized population.”

“The term pedophile has moved from being a diagnostic label to being a judgmental, hurtful insult that we hurl at people in order to harm them or slander them,” Galbreath insists in the video. “I also like to use person-first language that recognizes that any label we apply to a person is only part of who they are and doesn’t represent everything that they are.”

Galbreath defends “minor-attracted persons” as people who have not “chosen” to be attracted to children and teenagers.

Toward the end of the video, Galbreath provides resources for “minor-attracted persons” to find community support.

According to Galbreath’s LinkedIn Page, she works as a licensed professional counselor at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The video was widely condemned by conservatives on social media.

“Evil,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Press Secretary Christina Pushaw tweeted in response to the video of Galbreath posted on the Twitter account LibsofTikTok.

Evil — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 11, 2022

“Every person who uses the term MAP needs to be ostracized from civil society,” Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted.

Every person who uses the term MAP needs to be ostracized from civil society. https://t.co/UnejJJ1FXA — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 11, 2022

“She works for @PennsylvaniaGov in the Department of Corrections which begs the question: Has this extremist ever been in a position to influence a case where a child predator got out of prison early or to influence lesser sentencing?” Director and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted.

She works for @PennsylvaniaGov in the Department of Corrections which begs the question: Has this extremist ever been in a position to influence a case where a child predator got out of prison early or to influence lesser sentencing? 🤔 https://t.co/RYzQSY0T5K — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 11, 2022

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

In a post on the department’s website from 2018, Galbreath is listed as a “Sex Offender Treatment Coordinator” who “met with staff from the CVC [Crime Victim Center] to educate their counselors, advocates, community educators and other staff about the support and services provided to individuals who are incarcerated at SCI Albion.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Galbreath for comment and did not receive a response by press time.

Original Article: https://www.foxnews.com/us/licensed-pennsylvania-sex-therapist-defends-minor-attracted-persons-viral-video?intcmp=tw_fnc