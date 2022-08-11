Investigation Unveiled: Biden Family the Subject of a Legal Takedown

A conservative legal group has sent several requests to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for records related to Hunter Biden during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.

America First Legal (AFL), which is led by former senior members of the Trump administration, filed three separateFreedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests Tuesday to NARA. The nonprofit is asking for a wide variety of information related to those who had financial relationships with Hunter Biden andJames Biden in connection with their business dealings overseas, White House visits by them both and also then-vice president Biden’s communications with Hunter and James.

“America First Legal will use every resource at our disposal to oppose and ultimately overcome this lawless, autocratic, malicious third world corruption,” Stephen Miller, president of AFL and a former senior adviser for former President Donald Trump, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Civilization is on the line.”

The U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe into Hunter Biden’s domestic and foreign dealings has reached a “critical juncture,” CNN reported in July. The investigation, which is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss and was launched as early as 2018, is now centered around the Biden son’s alleged tax and foreign lobbying violations and alleged involvement in a 2018 gun incident.

AFL is notably asking NARA for all communications between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden through the Biden son’s email forRosemont Seneca Partners — an investment firm he co-founded. It is also seeking records related to individuals such as Devon Archer, Ye Jianming and Patrick Ho, who were involved financially in Ukraine and China with Hunter and James.

Archer, who served on the board of Burisma Holdings with Hunter Biden, was sentenced to roughly one year in prison in May after defrauding the Oglala Sioux tribe of around $60 million, according to court documents. Jianming and Ho were involved with CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct Chinese conglomerate that paid $4.8 million to entities managed by Hunter Biden and James Biden, The Washington Post reported.

“The American people deserve answers about Joe Biden’s use of his office while serving as Vice President to advance the financial and other interests of his family,” said AFL Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton, who served under Trump’s DOJ and Department of Homeland Security.

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a lawyer for Hunter Biden or the White House. NARA did not respond.

Original Article: https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/10/america-first-legal-hunter-biden-records-foia/