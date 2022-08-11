Iran Involved in Assassination Plot Against John Bolton!

According to a jaw-dropping new report, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard sought to pay $300,000 in a murder-for-hire plot to kill former ambassador and Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton.

Federal charges were unsealed against Shahram Poursafi, who allegedly sought to arrange Bolton’s assassination in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iran commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq.

According to federal prosecutors, Poursafi attempted to pay a US “contactor” $300,000 to carry out the plot, not knowing that the unidentified person served as an informant for the FBI.

“The Justice Department has the solemn duty to defend our citizens from hostile governments who seek to hurt or kill them,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen, chief of Justice’s National Security Division, said. “This is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on US soil, and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts.”

For his part, Bolton thanked Justice officials, including the FBI, for unearthing the threat and tracking the plot to the Iranian operative, and the Secret Service for assuring his protection as the plot unfolded.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States,” Bolton said in a statement. “Their radical, anti-American objectives are unchanged; their commitments are worthless; and their global threat is growing.”

“Poursafi told the unnamed person, referred to only as “Individual A” in court documents, that the $300,00 was a down payment on the job that, upon confirmation, would be the hitman $1 million. Prosecutors said that he also told Individual A that it did not matter how the murder was carried out, but his “group” would require “video confirmation of the target’s death,” in order for him to receive full payment.

As news of the nefarious plot broke, Biden administration National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Iran against any further action.

“Should Iran attack any of our citizens, to include those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences,” Sullivan said. ” We will continue to bring to bear the full resources of the US Government to protect Americans.”