Prominent Dem Charged With Felony

The Grand Jury for Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District indicted a high-ranking Democratic state senator for the alleged Class 5 felony of “providing false information as to his residence.”

The District Attorney’s Office announced the charge against State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Pete Lee Tuesday, adding he will first appear in court on Sept. 8. Convicted Class 5 felons can be fined up to $100,000 in Colorado.

Colorado state legislators are legally bound to reside in their districts for at least a year before being elected, according to Colorado Politics. The indictment accuses Lee of providing the allegedly false information around March 3, 2020, The Denver Post reported.

Democratic State Senate President Steve Fenberg announced Lee’s removal from interim committee assignment until the matter’s resolution, claiming the accused had requested this, according to ABC 7 Denver.

Lee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Original Article: https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/10/dem-pete-lee-indicted-alleged-residency-lies/