Kamala’s Latest Attack on Trump

While briefing reporters aboard Air Force Two, Vice President Kamala Harris blasted former President Donald Trump and his allies for “unacceptable” and “irresponsible” rhetoric after the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati was attacked.

VP Harris took questions aboard the vice-presidential plane before departing Oakland, some of which dealt with the FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort home, the campaign by Trump and many Republicans to baselessly smear the FBI, and the attack on an FBI headquarters in Cincinnati that was carried out by a supporter of Trump — 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer — who was angry about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Harris was careful not to comment on the investigation, but when asked, was not shy about condemning “so-called leader” Trump and his allies:

Q I know that you’ve been very busy today, but as a former prosecutor, do you have any reaction to the unsealed search warrant that was served on President Donald Trump? THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, as a former prosecutor, I will tell you, I don’t speak about anybody else’s case. But I have full confidence that the Department of Justice will do what the facts and the law requires. Q How about some of the rhetoric that’s coming out from Trump’s allies? Do you have any reaction to the attempted attack on a FBI field office yesterday? THE VICE PRESIDENT: I will say, as a former prosecutor, but as a citizen of our nation, any attacks on law enforcement are completely unacceptable. And any so-called leader who engages in rhetoric that in any way suggests that that law enforcement should be exposed to that kind of danger is irresponsible and can result in dangerous activities. You know, our law enforcement professionals — and, in this case, we’re talking about our federal law enforcement agencies — they do very important work. And from the moment they walk out the door of their home until they go back in, their families pray for their safety and well-being. And I think it’s just highly irresponsible of anyone who calls themselves a leader and certainly anyone who represents the United States of America to engage in rhetoric for the sake of some political objective that can result in harm to law enforcement officers and agents.

While in California, the vice president spoke at the Chabot Space and Science Center.

