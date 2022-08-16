Hunter Made Millions After Oversees Meetings

Hunter Biden reportedly met with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in the White House on multiple occasions immediately following meetings with Romanian officials, presumably pertaining to a high-profile deal he was involved in with Romanian real estate mogul Gabriel Popoviciu.

Hunter met with Biden three times from July 2015 to March 2016 about helping Popoviciu with a “conviction stemming from his purchase of a 550-acre parcel of government-owned land for a steep discount,” the New York Post reported from Hunter’s laptop from hell:

HUNTER’S CALENDAR July 29, 2015 12 p.m. call with former FBI chief Louis Freeh, who is repping Popoviciu Same day meeting with Joe Biden at his father’s US Naval Observatory residence March 29, 2016 Meeting with US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm in Washington D.C.

Meeting with Joe Biden at the US Naval Observatory November 17, 2015 Returns from trip to Romania

November 19, 2015 “Breakfast with dad” at the US Naval Observatory

The meetings contradict Joe Biden’s statement that he has not been involved in the Biden family business schemes. In fact, a total of seven times Biden and his team have deflected or denied involvement in the family business. “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Joe Biden said.

A number of Biden family allies were also brought in on the deal to help Popoviciu escape conviction, according to the Post. But Popoviciu was still convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison. Popoviciu has not served time. Instead, he fled to England where the Romanian government is trying to extradite him.

The Biden allies deployed to help Popoviciu include Mark Gitenstein, a former Obama administration transition official and former ambassador to Romania, former FBI director Louis Freeh, and Eric Schwerin, president of Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners. According to Hunter Biden’s laptop, Gitenstein and Freeh spoke with Hunter Biden multiple times around the time Hunter met with Joe Biden at the Naval Observatory.

“A person familiar with the arrangements told The Post the president’s son had a side pocket agreement directly with Popoviciu that raked in ‘millions’ for himself and associates,” the Post’s Jon Levine reported.

It is not the first time Joe Biden conducted family business meetings in the White House as vice president. Joe Biden reportedly met at the White House two Chinese energy executives who worked with a CCP-linked company, Wanxiang, on July 25, 2014, between 11 a.m. and 12.15 p.m., emails from Hunter’s laptop reveal.

The documentation on the laptop shows Joe Biden has been involved in the family business at least 19 times over nine years. According to a Harris poll, 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) exclusively revealed to Breitbart News in August that House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Biden family business with the possible creation of a select committee after the GOP likely reclaims the House in midterm elections. Gaetz noted that Rosemont Seneca will be a top priority for House Republicans because it may involve “highly sophisticated influence peddling” within the Biden family. It is Congress’s responsibility to pass laws that “ensure we don’t have a compromised First Family,” he added. “We need to understand how influence in our government was bought and sold through Hunter Biden’s various entities.”

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is currently investigating Hunter and associates for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, CNN reported. Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Security Division, Matthew Olsen, on Thursday confirmed to Gaetz in a congressional hearing the agency is investigating Hunter Biden.

Original Article: Report: Hunter Made Millions After Meeting VP Biden About Romania Deal (breitbart.com)