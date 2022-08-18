Video: Conservative Big-Wig Exposed

Raheem J. Kassam of The National Pulse reported that Matt Schlapp (chairman of American Conservative Union) was linked to Democrat megadonor George Soros. Kassam outlines in an exposé that the American Conservative Union, host of CPAC, received money from a Soros-backed organization. When confronted with this by YouTuber Nuance Bro at CPAC Dallas, Schlapp went into denial mode. In fact after Schlapp walked away, security guards interrogated Nuance Bro. Does this sound like a person who has nothing to hide? You be the judge. We hope Nuance Bro isn’t banned from the next CPAC, we love the content.