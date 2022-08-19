A woke firefighter from Miami was suspended after he mocked the murder of a police officer from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, 29, who had served five years with the department and was a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Detail, died on Wednesday after being shot in the head by an armed robbery suspect, who died in the firefight.

The day after Echaverry’s death, firefighter Kevin Newcomb wrote, “Who cares another dead cop probably against gun control,” adding, “They didn’t give a **** when kids were dying in that school shooting they stood outside.”

Then he segued to his woke perspective: “Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down. How many idiots I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated.”

He doubled down on his woke rant: “’All cops are for is protecting the rich property owners and the status quo. Everything else is a farce. F*** the police.”

'Who cares, another dead cop': Woke Miami Fl. FIREFIGHTER Kevin Newcomb is suspended for mocking cop shot dead in the line-of-duty during robbery by suggesting victim was anti gun-control and anti-vaccine. 'Everything else is a farce. F*** the police.'https://t.co/UKZtTTb4A2 — Blue Lives Matter 💎 (@RetiredNYCPD) August 19, 2022

The comments were made on a WhatsApp group chat, Local 10 reported, noting that the Miami Marlins dedicated a jersey with Echaverry’s name and the number nine, while the Freedom Tower on the Miami-Dade College campus in downtown Miami was lit in blue to honor him.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban issued a statement acknowledging Newcomb had been relieved of duty, writing “We have been made aware of a message that has been circulating regarding a written statement posted by one of our members. At this time, we are conducting an investigation into the statements that were made and the individual has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“We want to be very clear that we, as an organization, do not share the views or beliefs that were written and do not reflect the values of our organization. As public safety professionals, police officers and firefighters depend on one another to ensure our mutual safety,” he continued. “It is the foundation of our working relationship and the source of our respect for one another. We continue to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, alongside the Echaverry Family and the entire Miami-Dade Police Department during this difficult time.”

Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis said after Echaverry’s death, “It was a devastating loss. We are looking forward to hopefully being able to get down and pay our respects when they do the remembrance ceremony.”

Original Article: ‘Who Cares Another Dead Cop Probably Against Gun Control … F*** The Police’: Woke Firefighter Suspended After Mocking Murder Of Miami Cop | The Daily Wire