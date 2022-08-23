Senate Odds – Democrats Radiate Positivity

Democrats are super happy after a consistent set of poll show they in a very favorable position to land the senate and maybe even hold on to the house.

The Senate is a toss up at an even 50. So even a small error in judgement and a bad poll could give Republicans control over the Senate after the Mid-Terms and Democrats would become minority.

Yet, many experts on both sides believe that the Democrats have a chance at taking control of the Senate even though Biden is super unpopular.

Democratic strategist Jon Reinish a former aide of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is trying to keep the excitement under wraps unti this is set in stone and Democrats actually have control od the senate. He Feels that things are better than what it was a few months ago but it could be better when they win.

The Democratic Senate nominees have also managed to get their campaign off the grounds and even gain some cash advantage. In Washington, a new tax and climate law were passed, which Democrats hope will rejuvenate their hopes and voters.

Republicans, on the other hand, have had many first-time candidates, endorsed by former President Trump in their primaries. They have failed to keep up with the Democratic candidates campaigning according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

In Georgia, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has come under blast for many scandals, including because of the revelation that he has three previously undisclosed children. Walker had been an advocate against absentee fathers in the past.

In Pennsylvania, the Republican Senate nominee and celebrity physician Mehmet Oz has been criticized by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, for his false or lacking proof of medical claims, as well as for his move to the state only a short time before his Senate campaign was announced.

“We keep talking about this idea of a red wave,” a Republican operative said. “Unless candidates start getting out there and talking about their agenda, what they’re going to do, I just don’t see the red wave materializing – not like it should.”

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell said. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”