UFC Fighter Obliterates Kimmel, Hollywood Elites

A controversial MMA champion fighter has gone on a tirade calling Jimmy Kimmel and other “Hollywood Elites” pedophiles, and he insists that they release the “flight logs” of Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “Lolita Express,” which would prove his shocking accusations.

Fighter Joel Bauman is no stranger to sexual controversy. The MMA fighter made headlines earlier this summer with the stunning admission following a victory at Fury FC 61, that he had contracted herpes before his fight.

Joel Bauman just gave a completely insane post fight interview. Imagine not paying 9.99 a month for UFC fight pass. #FuryFC68 pic.twitter.com/ttKmoYuNF4 — Punchface VIP (@thechovanone) August 22, 2022

“Last night I was tired, I was exhausted,” Joel Bauman said during his post-fight interview. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight. I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”

Now following another victory, a TKO over Anthony Ivy, Bauman embarked on a post-fight interview tirade, where he once more touted his NFT, as well as taking aim at the Hollywood elite and the aforenoted, Kimmel, urging him to release “the flight logs,” as well as labeling the Californian elite as “pedophiles.”

NFTs are tokens, a kind of cryptocurrency like Dogecoin, that are based on copyrighted images or original artwork that can be traded using blockchain technology.

“So all those doubting my NFT, you’re looking at the guy that’s the reason, why college athletes and high-school athletes are getting paid today, – Mr. influence to influencers,” Joel Bauman said, now sporting a studded collar and leather harness. “Secondly, Jimmy Kimmel – viral this, I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet. And until they release the flight logs, you, the mainstream media, and Hollywood are all pedophiles to me. Eat d*ck. Am I canceled yet .com?”

The original clip of Bauman’s post-fight interview, which was initially shared on the official UFC Fight Pass Twitter account, has since been deleted at the time of publication, but you can see it here.