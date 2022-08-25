Biden Wins Big Before Midterms

Several high-profile wins for president Joe Biden have led to a lot of enthusiasm by democrats as the midterm elections are approaching.

Before Biden left Washington, D.C., for a two-week vacation from South Carolina to Delaware, he issued several successful bills. These include a veterans healthcare bill, a $50 billion semiconductor manufacturing bill, and new climate legislation that is also bound to help with inflation rates and the average gas prices.

Sunday’s NBC News poll, also showed the effects of this as the Democrats are currently ahead of the Republicans by two points in voter enthusiasm. Around 60% of Republicans and 66% of Democrats ranked their level of interest in the upcoming election as a 9 or 10. When compared to March’s poll, which showed the Republican leading by 17 points, this becomes an even more important victory.

Democratic officials have previously said that while Biden’s moves have helped increase enthusiasm, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has also helped increase participation among Democrats.

A senior aide has noted that they are now looking at a republican party that has voted against lowering prescription drug prices, capping the price for insulin, and even opposed lower energy costs and healthcare for veterans. These are the news that people have been seeing about the Republican party in the last 90 days or so.

Democrats also believe that an even greater polling bounce will be seen after the Republicans are called to address investigations surrounding former President Donald Trump.

Officials have also noted that voters will be called to decide between Trump’s “cult” and other lawmakers who are actively working to help lower costs and better the quality of life for Americans.

Still, even at this time, Biden’s approval rates remain low. RealClearPolitics’s polling showed that Biden’s rates of approval are around 41% as of Monday, while 55% disapproved of his work as president.