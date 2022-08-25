McConnell Reacts To Trump’s Attack On His Wife

Following former President Trump’s statement made over the weekend, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was asked whether he had any comments to make about Trump calling his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.” McConnell did not allow for any space for doubt when he said “No.”

On Saturday, the former President took to Truth Social where he commented on Chao being crazy. The entirety of his comment was seen by many as a criticism of McConnell, as he wrote about how Senate Republicans had not been supporting some of the new Republican candidates for the United States Senate. He also continued by saying McConnell should be trying to help these candidates more with money and time, but instead he has been helping Chao make her family in China richer.

Chao, who worked as the Transportation secretary for almost four years, before resigning the day after the Capitol riot, on Jan. 6, 2021, has previously been central to comments about her family’s company, the Foremost Group. This company was founded by her father, but the leadership is now with her sister. Despite Trump’s statement, the company is American and simply does business in China and other countries.

The Department of Transportation inspector general has found that Chao often used her department to aid in her family’s business. However, the Justice Department refused to have a formal investigation on Chao.

Upon her resignation, Chao had written about how the Jan.6 events could have been avoided and how she was disappointed by the incident.

