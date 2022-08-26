Jamie Foxx Delivers Spot-On Trump Impression

OK. Jamie Foxx is about making money. Who knows what his politics are? He supports Kaepernick, so that should tell you enough. He’s also sitting next to Snoop Dogg (another person who’s about making money) who outwardly called for violence against the 45th President. All that being said, you’ve got to give respect where respect is due . . . the man is talented.

Here, the Academy and Grammy Award winner delivers a flawless impersonation of Donald J. Trump. Maybe Foxx secretly wants to keep Trump in the news (wink-wink). Wouldn’t mind having him on our side. It’s funny that nobody impersonates Biden — too much of a wet noodle.