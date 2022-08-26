Republicans Now Support Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney is making her way to the top of the Republican party as her fame is rising for being one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest critics.

A recent CNBC report has noted how she has managed to gain a lot of support from former Trump allies, including billionaire Charles Koch. This is while many are speculating that she is also considering placing a presidential bid for 2024.

Cheney is currently the vice chair of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. She is also looking into the involvement of Trump in this incident.

However, last week Cheney lost her re-election campaign in Wyoming against Trump supporter Harriet Hageman. This could potentially also mean a loss of GOP support because of her involvement with the Jan. 6 investigation.

On Monday, Cheney made a public statement that she was “disgusted” about the former president giving to the public the name of the federal agents that were responsible for carrying out the search warrant for his Florida residence.

She has said that Donald Trump continues to be a threat to the country and their Republic and that defeating him requires the unification of Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

Koch and Trump fell out in 2018 after Koch reportedly criticized Trump for his trade war and budget deficit. While Koch industries have not yet expressed explicit support for Cheney, a spokesperson has said that Cheney is using their i360’s data technology. They also noted that this technology has thousands of clients and that it did not mean she was endorsed by them.