Biden Finally Gets Some Great News

President Biden’s approval rates have risen to 44 percent according to the new Gallup poll. This is one of the latest signs of the President recovering approval rates as he has managed to achieve some big legislative victories while also steadily dropping gas prices.

This shows a clear improvement from the Gallup poll a month earlier which had placed his approval rates at 38 percent in July.

While this is still significantly lower than the 57 percent he went into the office with, this current rating is still the highest rating he has achieved in a year. His last high result was in August 2021 when he had an approval rating of 49 percent.

The Gallup poll shows that Biden is potentially becoming more popular, even though the inflation rates are still a major worry for a lot of Americans.

According to a Morning Consult-Politico poll released on Wednesday, 43 percent of voters currently approve of Biden’s performance as President. This is significantly higher than the 39 percent approval he had had earlier in August.

Last month Biden’s climate, health care, and tax package passed through the Senate. Another bill to boost the domestic semiconductor industry was also passed with bipartisan support.

Gas prices are also steadily lowering and a counterterrorism operation was successful in killing al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan earlier this month.

As the Democrats are heading into the midterm elections this is a critical moment for Biden to regain the support of the American people.

Especially as it is widely believed that Republicans are to regain control of the House.