Biden’s Family Seriously Questioning His Fitness

Many Americans have expressed concerns over the mental and physical well-being of President Joe Biden.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that he knows of members of Biden’s own family that are concerned about his fitness for the presidency.

“Fox News host Tucker Carlson joined my radio program this week, and he had a lot to say on an array of subjects. We discussed the ratings success of his show and his methodology for preparing each episode (he shuts out social media, but is in touch with a large network of friends and sources via text). The topic of Carlson’s self-identified flaws arose in the context of how he feels about his haters, especially those who toil endlessly to get him fired or forced off the air. In response to an outrageous anti-Fox smear from a progressive MSNBC opinion host, Carlson dropped the hammer,” Benson said in his piece.

“I also asked him about a new poll showing that a plurality of Americans do not believe President Biden has the mental fitness for the job. What Carlson revealed in response is noteworthy,” the host said.

Carlson dropped the bombshell that members of Biden’s own family believe he does not have the mental capacity to be president.

“I know a bunch of members of his family and some a couple of them very well. And I knew for a fact that certain members of the family were very concerned about his cognitive ability. They didn’t expect him to get the nomination. Nobody did. And he got it and they were freaked out about it. That’s…I’m not speculating. I know that for a fact. So I knew that the family believed he was in cognitive decline. So there’s that and that’s news. That’s news,” the Fox News host said.

This comes after a shocking new survey has found that less than half of Americans polled believe that the current president of the United States has the mental capacity to hold his elected position.

According to the result of the Fox News poll, just 49 percent of respondents think that Biden has the “mental soundness” to serve as president.

“While 49 percent said yes, 48 percent said no. When respondents were asked weeks before, between September 7-10, 49 percent said yes, and only 45 percent said no, handing Biden three more points of less confidence in his mental soundness on Sunday,” Breitbart News reported, citing the survey.

The news site added:

On the question asking if respondents believe “Joe Biden is a strong leader, or not?” only 45 percent said yes, down four points from October of 2020. Fifty-three percent said Biden is not a strong leader, up eight points since October 2020.

The poll also asked, “Do you think the country has become more or less united since Joe Biden took office?” Fifty-four percent of the country is less united, while 37 percent said the country is more united since Biden took office.

The results of the survey come on the heels of comments made by a growing number of lawmakers, mostly Republicans, who have used various public performances, gaffes, and seeming lapses in judgment to question the president’s mental fitness.

“There’s real questions right now as to who’s making the decisions,” Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the latter’s testimony last week, during which the top diplomat answered questions about Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, during which 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber.

“We know for a fact that the President of the United States is somewhat disadvantaged here, in that someone is calling shots. He can’t even speak without someone in the White House censoring it or signing off on it,” Risch said, noting several incidents when the White House feed was cut mid-sentence by “a puppeteer act” while Biden was speaking, and when he appears to be reading from a pre-approved list of reporters to call on during press conferences.

