Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Sides With Trump on FBI Mar a Lago Raid

Former Democratic candidate for President Tulsi Gabbard agrees with Donald Trump and believes that the FBI stepped way out of line when it conducted a raid on the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The former Congresswoman from Hawaii said that the raid, “changed the country I grew up in.”

“Now, whatever your views are on Donald Trump, there is no denying that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach home… has set our country on a dangerous new course, and there’s no turning back. The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago changed the country that we grew up in,” Gabbard said during a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“We grew up believing that, ‘Hey, our government will apply the law equally to all Americans, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat.’ We’re seeing more and more that, that country no longer exists. Law enforcement at the highest levels of government, whether it’s the DOJ, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and now even the IRS, have been weaponized to target the political opponents of the uni-party, the permanent Washington, and the Biden regime,” Gabbard continued.

Since a federal judge unsealed the warrant that precipitated the raid, it has been revealed the FBI recovered eleven sets of classified documents, including some top-secret documents, roughly 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note, the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone, and information about French president Emanuel Macron.

“Attorney General Merrick Garland has already issued a stark warning to anyone who dares to disagree with these tactics that are all hallmarks of a dictatorship,” Gabbard said.

Garland’s exact words were, “Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.”

“So, you are not allowed to disagree with the FBI. That is the new message. The security state will label you an extremist for daring to challenge or disagree with the regime’s weaponization of law enforcement,” Gabbard continued with her interpretation of Garland’s words following the raid.