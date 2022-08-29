Trump’s Power Growing In Congress

House Republicans are currently expected to gain back control of the lower chamber in November’s midterm elections. In the Republican summer primaries, many Trump loyalists have managed to defeat more modern Republicans. This list includes the primaries in Florida and New York. Other centrist Republicans are also heading to retirement and stepping down from their positions.

Many view what is happening right now as a big powershift in the GOP, which could reduce the number of future bipartisan agreements. It would also potentially mean that Republican leaders will be forced into a new direction.

David Mayhew, a political scientist at Yale University, also expressed that these changes would make House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy [Calif.] have a harder time in his position.

Joe Kent defeated pro-impeachment Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the Washington primary. This was following his endorsement by former President Trump. During his campaign he spoke about McCarthy should not be the GOP leader. He is not the only one to express such views in this primary round.

Other Trump-endorsed winners include former Trump appointee to the Pentagon Cory Mills, who has maintained that the 2020 election was rigged. Mills is going to take over after Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) steps down.

New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, who did not receive a Trump endorsement, was also heavily supported by the former President. He also won his primary in a GOP district on Tuesday.

These new potential House Republicans are considered to be Trump supporters but are also considered to be the less extreme candidates in their respective races.

Langworthy defeated Carl Paladino, who had been endorsed by Trump allies Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and Elise Stefanik (N.Y.).