Biden Calls Republicans Semi-Fascists

President Biden on Thursday compared the “MAGA” branch of the GOP to fascism. This is a part of his midterm campaign which aims to depict Republicans as extreme.

During a fundraiser event hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Bethesda, Md. Biden called the entire MAGA philosophy “semi-fascism” and he even said that this extends far beyond Trump.

The White House has addressed this as well by noting that as part of Biden’s campaign for the Democrats for this midterm election he aims to paint Republicans as having an “extreme MAGA agenda that costs families.”

This event was the first formal pre-midterm event that Biden attended, but he is expected to be in several events across the country. The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had also given a preview of this line of argument that Biden would be pursuing earlier on Thursday.

As part of this argument, Biden also mentioned the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the possibility that Republicans would like to seek to overturn marriage equality and abolish the Affordable Care Act.

Biden also said that the Republican party has changed, and this is not the party many were familiar with. Thus, the only solution is for Democrats to vote.

Other more targeted comments included comments against Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the head of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, and his tax plan. The White House has generally tried to tie Republicans with this plan, even though many of them have not been in favor of the plan.

Scott’s plan wants all Americans to pay some income tax, even if the amount is small.