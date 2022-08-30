Trump Gives FBI Some Major Advice

Former President Donald Trump called on the FBI to “make America great again” while discussing the past actions taken by the agency which include the cases of former Director James Comey, the 2016 election, and the raid into his Florida home. Early on Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to report a comment where he was asking FBI agents to rebel against what is happening to him following the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8.

In his comment he wrote, “When are the great agents, and others, in the FBI going to say ‘we aren’t going to take it anymore.’” He also referred to the cases of James Comey and Hillary Clinton, after which the FBI had said there were no reasonable grounds for prosecution.

Trump’s posts came at an important time, as this coming week there is a hearing with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida during which she will decide if a special master should be appointed to oversee the FBI’s investigation, evidence, and the materials seized.

Cannon issued an order on Sunday requesting that both Trump and the Department of Justice file their responses before the hearing on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Paul G. Rogers U.S. Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The DOJ also has until Tuesday to respond to Trump’s demand for the master, or a third-party attorney who can filter privileged material which might have been found during the raid.

Trump’s accusations over the weekend also extended to the FBI and Department of Justice, when he said that they were interfering with the elections on a dishonest level. In the message, he said that they were interfering both with the 2022 midterm elections as well as with the 2024 presidential elections.