Alec Baldwin Under Attack by USMC Family

The family of a Marine killed during the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan pullout has refiled a defamation suit against Alec Baldwin over posts calling the fallen warrior’s sister an “insurrectionist.”

Marine Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum’s sisters and widow sued the troubled actor in their home state of Wyoming, but that case was dismissed in May over lack of jurisdiction. The new case, filed in the Southern District of New York last week by McCollum’s sisters, Roice and Cheyenne, and widow, Jiennah, claims Baldwin’s posts calling Roice a January 6 “insurrectionist” led to her being threatened, according to FoxNews.com.

McCollum, 20, was one of 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing near the Kabul airport as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan a year ago. The bomber was a man who had just been freed from prison.

Family of fallen Marine sues Alec Baldwin for social post accusing his sister of being an 'insurrectionist' https://t.co/rnjxCeM0Hc — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2022

According to the lawsuit, Baldwin initially reached out to the family with a $5,000 donation for Jiennah, who was pregnant when her husband was killed. But when Roice McCollum posted a photo on Instagram of herself at the Trump rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Baldwin tore into her.

“Are you the same woman I sent the $ for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?” he asked in an online message. “When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter.”

Roice McCollum replied to the hot-headed, hard-left actor by saying she had been within her rights.

“Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI,” she wrote. “Thanks, have a nice day!”

Baldwin wrote back, falsely claiming that the rioters killed a police officer and accusing McCollum, who claims she never went into the Capitol and has not been charged with a crime, of contributing to the damage done to the building.

“Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election,” Baldwin wrote. “I reposted your photo. Good luck.”

McCollum claims in the lawsuit that she immediately began to get “hostile, aggressive, [and] hateful messages” from Baldwin’s millions of social media followers.

Another U.S. Marine, Fox News contributor Joey Jones, recently blasted Baldwin for continuing to blame everyone but himself for the tragic shooting on the set of his film “Rust” — which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who says it was an accident and that he never pulled the trigger, was not charged criminally in the October 21, 2021 shooting, although he may face civil litigation from Hutchins’ family.

Original Article: Alec Baldwin Sued Again By Family Of Marine Killed In Afghanistan Pullout | The Daily Wire