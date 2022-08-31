Biden Botches The Border

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has said under oath that the policies of the Biden administration have “no consequences” for illegal migrants traveling into the U.S., this is why they are partly to blame for the huge influx in border crossings as hundreds of thousands of immigrants are released into the country.

Fox News Digital was the first to publish the video of Ortiz’s assertions. The video was captured on July 28 and was part of a recorded deposition to be used in the discovery in a lawsuit by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The lawsuit was filed against the Department of Homeland Security and other border agencies.

Ortiz, who has more than 3 decades of experience has told the attorneys that in his view the surge of migrants at the southern border is in part caused by the lack of consequences for those who try to enter.

He also said that this is commonly the case and in his years of experience whenever there is a lack of consequences there is a surge in immigration.

In response to this assertion, the attorney asked Ortiz if he then believes that lack of consequences can mean that more people will choose to make it to the border.

Ortiz reaffirmed that the potential of release and lack of consequences will lead to more migrants taking the chance and entering the country.

After being pressed further Ortiz also said that he believed a further increase could be ahead. About a document presented to Ortiz with Biden’s immigration policies, Ortiz also said that those entering the United States would perceive it as more possible that they would be able to remain in the U.S. following their entry.