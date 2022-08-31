Kamala Goes on Vacation as Staffers Flee

VP Harris and her husband Dough Emhoff arrived in Hawaii on August 15th and are continuing their vacation on the sunny island.

The trip has raised questions on her obvious absence from important meetings with Biden, such as the signing of a massive climate, health care, and tax spending bill just a day after she left.

She remained on vacation as the president announced his administration would give student loan borrowers up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness for those making under $125,000. Harris tweeted her approval and celebrated Biden’s decision.

While away from office and her responsibilities, she has been spotted hiking and visiting farmers’ markets.

Harris was last spotted in her hometown of Oakland, California, where she delivered the speech about the space program on August 12th before departing for Hawaii.

Harris’s Staff Keeps On Leaving

A senior communications advisor has been the most recent VP staff member to hand in his papers.

Herbie Ziskend announced his departure from the West Wing job as White House deputy communications director.

Vice President Kamala Harris has lost another top spokesperson as part of a broader White House communications shop reshuffle after the departure of former press secretary Jen Psaki.



Ziskend joined the Vice President at the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term, one of the few who have made it this long before finding a new role. Kate Berner, who is currently in the role Ziskend is taking over, will be promoted to principal deputy communications director.

There have been several reports of the atmosphere around Vice President Harris is tense and some have called her a “bully.”

VP Harris and President Biden’s Relationship

There is speculation about Vice President Harris and President Biden’s relationship being strained since the pair was voted into the White House.

Reports indicate that Biden and Harris had met for lunch only a handful of times, despite Biden saying he wanted it to become a weekly occurrence.