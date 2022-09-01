VIDEO: Biden Shows His Incompetence Regarding Guns

President Biden during his campaign-style event was once again noted to have made a mistake.

Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre to promote his “Safer America” agenda, which is looking to deter crime and empower law enforcement. Biden’s policies are currently geared toward increased gun laws with extra background checks.

According to an unsourced claim, during the speech, Biden said that AR-15 shoot bullets at a five-times higher travel speed than that of other guns.

While the context for the President’s statement is unclear, in general, AR-15s are not the fastest bullets. In fact, according to a June study by hunting gear retailer Field and Stream, the AR-15 did not even make the list of the fastest rifle cartridges that they made.

Instead on that list, the following rifle cartridges could be found .220 Swift, .257 Weatherby Magnum, and .30/378 Weatherby, 224 Clark, and .22 Eargesplitten Loudenboomer.

These are not shot by AR-15s. According to the study, the cartridges above have a speed that varies from 3,400 to 4,600 feet per second (fps).

In contrast the .223 and 5.56, both commonly used with the AR-15 only move as fast as 2,700 to 3,100 feet per second.

Biden also claimed that the “AR-15s just rip the body apart,” which is not factually accurate as the damage depends on the bullet type.

Biden also mocked Second Amendment supporters saying that to fight and keep America independent and safe “you need an F-15,” and “You need something more than a gun.”

WATCH: