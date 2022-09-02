Americans Warming Up To Biden

President Biden’s approval ratings continue to increase as they peaked at over 40 percent in August according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. This is a 9-point increase from the previous month.

According to a poll published on Thursday, 40 percent of respondents approved of Joe Biden’s performance in the oval office. That same poll had shown a 31 percent approval rate in July.

Of those responding, Fifty-two percent said they disapproved of Biden’s work as President.

Of those who responded 83 percent were Democrats. Among them, there was an 11-point increase in the approval rating in the last month.

Ninety-two percent of Republican respondents said that they disapprove of Biden’s work. Out of the independents, 55 percent also disapproved of Biden’s performance.

When asked about specific current issues, 50 percent approved of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 44 percent approved of the President’s approach to climate change while only 27 percent approved of his approach to the border crisis. This was the lowest result President Biden received in this poll.

This poll comes after President Biden has had several big legislative victories, which included a climate, health care, and tax package plan passing. The administration’s plan to cancel student loan debt has also led to increased support. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed said that they approve of the cancellation of some form of student debt.