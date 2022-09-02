Shame on Biden: Stash Houses and S– Slaves

A recent visit by a group of Republican women to the US southern border has revealed a horror show of unfettered crossings, rape, and brutality that is worse than anyone could ever have imagined!

Just one day after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that migrants were not “walking across the border,” a group of Republican women candidates from across the country and Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores were given a border tour in McAllen, Texas that directly contradicted the White House’s narrative.

The day-long tour showed firsthand the sheer numbers of illegal migrants crossing into the US, unhindered in broad daylight – but that was not the worst of it.

The all-day Republican women tour, hosted by Winning for Women founder Annie Dickerson and POLARIS National Security founder and former State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, started with a panel discussion on a private ranch just steps from the Rio Grande river dividing Texas from Reynosa, Mexico in what is known as Sector 9.

Border patrol refers to Sector 9 as “the busiest Human Trafficking corridor in the United States.” An estimated 2,000-6,000 illegal aliens crossing from Mexico into the US every week in this sector alone. At least 2% of these weekly numbers consist of violent and dangerous criminals.

Local officials, Sexual Assault advocates, and Human Trafficking taskforce representatives who joined the tour left the GOP candidates and attendees speechless with individual horror stories of women and children being exploited by cartels, held captive inside ‘stash houses,’ some as sex slaves, others trafficked, kidnapped, organ harvesting, ransom, cases of impregnated twelve and fourteen-year-olds, and victims as young as 3 showing signs they had been brutally raped.

“There is ZERO regard for human life amongst these cartels,” said one expert who has been an advocate for sexual assault victims at the border. She pointed to so-called “rape trees” where women’s bras and undergarments are strewn as trophies to mock CBP agents and mark the numbers of rapes conducted by smugglers and cartels.

Sheriff Benny Martinez of Brooks County, TX, with a frustrated fervor, spoke from 42 years in law enforcement, and nearly two decades combatting border issues. Martinez bemoaned the lack of leadership and compassion from Washington when it comes to the burdens border communities shoulder.

Those burdens don’t come exclusively by way of the living. Brooks county is handling a devastating stream of illegal immigrants who didn’t make it at all – their bodies floating in from the river, drowned – from infants to the elderly. Or bodies of immigrants found on private property.

Biden’s Border of Horrors

These ghastly reports are just more of Joe Biden’s seldom seen or reported on horror show at the border.

Lacking any support from the federal government and the Biden administration, Martinez has taken to having to negotiate with the various Mexican Consulates to try to mitigate the flow of illegal crossings.

Already morale depleted and overwhelmed Customs and Border Protection agents are also continuously undercut by the Biden administration – whether being castigated for using improper pronouns or investigated for disproven news reports about migrant abuse. The beleaguered CBP is seeing a record number of resignations and burnouts internally since the Biden administration has taken office.

Winning for Women and POLARIS have called on the UN Human Rights Council, Congress, and the DHS to investigate the human rights violations taking place at the southern border. Crimes and violations “perpetuated by the Biden Administration” enabling the federal government to aid and abet in the daily trafficking and smuggling of humans – particularly women.