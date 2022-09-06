GOP Brings Garland And Wray To Justice

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other House Republicans asked for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to appear before the House Judiciary Committee. The topic of discussion would be the FBI raid into the Mar-a-Lago estate.

McCarthy along with Reps. Mike Turner, Jim Jordan, and James Comer are calling for a public hearing and for the documents from the search to be released. McCarthy in his letter to Garland stated that the way the DOJ is proceeding is harming public trust. He also asks that information should be released in the “appropriate” manner rather than having the information leaked to the media in order to create a one-sided narrative.

The House Republicans also asked that Garland and Wray submit all of the material they found without “redactions or withholdings.” So far, from the unsealed litigation, many of the released documents have had reductions.

The FBI’s search in former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home took place on Aug. 8. The search resulted in more than 100 classified documents being recovered. According to the evidence from the search, it is likely that Trump had “likely concealed and removed” documents after the grand jury subpoena was issued.