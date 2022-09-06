Kamala Handcuffs Celebrity in New Promo

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris in a newly released poster for an upcoming standup comedy event.

The poster shows Rogan smoking a marijuana joint while Harris is wearing a police officer uniform, laughing as she places Rogan under arrest.

A pin on Harris’ uniform states: “FREE BRITTNEY GRINER,” a WNBA player sentenced to several years in prison in Russia on drug charges.

The poster is for a September 16, 2022, event in Columbus, Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center.

“Columbus, Ohio!” Rogan wrote in the caption, “I’m coming in hot!”

.@joerogan going after Kamala in his poster for his next comedy show 😂 pic.twitter.com/iMARs6NFzR — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 5, 2022

Harris faced backlash in early August after writing a statement that said that with Griner’s sentencing, “Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner.” Griner pled guilty to the charges, and the Biden administration has reportedly weighed trading a notorious Russian terrorist in exchange for her.

Rogan took aim at Harris during an episode of his show “The Joe Rogan Experience” last week where he had NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers on as a guest.

“That’s why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country,” Rogan said. “Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail. Well, [Harris] put people in jail. [Harris] did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it’s crazy.”

Rogan continued by lambasting the Biden-Harris administration for not following through on apparent campaign promises involving drug offenses.

“How come you guys didn’t exonerate people that were in jail for marijuana when you said you were going to? They said that they were going to make marijuana federally legal,” Rogan said. “They said they were going to exonerate prisoners who were in jail for non-violent drug offenses. This is what they said. None of that has happened.”

In February 2021, Biden said that he would support the decriminalization of marijuana and let states make their own laws regarding the drug. Biden has also promised to use his clemency powers to ease the sentences of certain non-violent drug offenders.

The poster references Harris’ time as San Francisco district attorney, where she “oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions,” The Mercury News reported. “Her prosecutors appear to have convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than under her predecessor, based on data about marijuana arrests in the city.”

