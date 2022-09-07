It Was Biden All Along; Stop Letting Him Play Dumb

It really was Joe Biden – the one who granted the FBI access to the documents for which the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last month. The information has been verified officially in court documents on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit was one of the first and few news sources that reported on Monday about the ruling of Judge Aileen Cannon, who granted President Trump’s request for a Special Master review of the material seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

The complete ruling of Judge Cannon was posted by the TGP Monday morning with a follow-up story focusing on pages 2–3 of the ruling that specifically mentions Joe Biden as the authority that asked the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to provide FBI access to the documents in question. The relevant para reads:

On May 10, 2022, NARA informed Plaintiff that it would proceed with “provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022” [ECF No. 48-1 p. 9].

This information comes as official verification of what the conservatives suspected since day one of the political attack on President Trump by the FBI – the fact that Biden was directly involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

While the revelation comes as nothing less than a bombshell, the news machinery has assumed a deafening silence on it. Until the time of this writing, very few sources have featured the news with no mainstream source – including conservative ones – touching it.

The leftist so-called fact-checkers have tried to dismiss the revelation as misleading and claimed that the official NARA response doesn’t imply Biden having “advance notice” of the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The Western Journal corrected the leftist fact-checkers by clarifying that the issue is not about advance notice or details of the raid; it’s the cold hard fact that Biden got the FBI the permission to access the documents, thus creating the path for the raid. The journal wrote that the only other possibility is that:

President Joe Biden is not effectively in control of his own White House and high-impact, policy decisions are being conducted in his name without his knowledge or approval.

In addition to granting President Trump’s request for a Special master, Judge Cannon’s ruling has also stopped the Biden administration from “reviewing and using the seized materials” until the completion of the review by the Special Master.

Leftist media and former Attorney General Bill Barr sounded unhappy at Judge Cannon’s ruling. Barr called the ruling “deeply flawed” and said the government should appeal it. He added that he hoped the Special Master appeal issue is expedited.