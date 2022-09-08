Democrat Mayor Erupts On Texas Governor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has caused many to doubt Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith after she denounced his plan to extend his migrant busing operations to her city.

During a press conference, Lightfoot said that while Abbott claims to be a Christianity, his policies are not following the bibles of the Bible. She also said that religious leaders across the country are also denouncing the busing operation because of this reason.

Lightfoot’s press conference was brought on after 50 migrants reached Chicago from Texas during the Labor Day weekend. Abbott first started his busing operations in April, sending migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Abbott had originally said that his actions were meant to counter the inactivity of President Biden which was harming both Texan and American lives as many local communities were overwhelmed.

Lightfoot has stressed that to support the relief efforts for smaller border towns Chicago would join the efforts and become a sanctuary city along with Washington and New York.

However, she has maintained that the entire busing operation is “racist” and “unpatriotic.” She said while the pressure on Texas is undeniable this move is going to lead to a humanitarian crisis, as people are being treated without dignity. She also said that this behavior does not fall in line with being American.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has made previous remarks in the past, calling the entire operation “horrific.”

Conservative leaders on the other hand have repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for causing the crisis in border cities with their lack of strict immigration policies.

Abbott’s press secretary Renae Eze slammed back saying that the only horrific thing was the actions that were allowing border cities to be overrun and that if they wanted solutions for that they needed to ask President Biden to secure the borders.