Michelle Obama’s ‘Subtle’ Jab at Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama appeared to take a swipe at the expense of former President Donald Trump during an unveiling ceremony of the Obamas’ portraits at the White House.

The former first lady spoke during the ceremony for the unveiling Wednesday and emphasized that her husband former President Barack Obama respected the transition of power to Trump when he won in 2016.

“Traditions like these matter, not just for those of us who hold those positions, but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy,” said Obama.

“You see, the people they make their voices heard with their vote, we hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can, for as long as we can — as long as the people choose to keep us here — and once our time is up, we move on,” she added.

“And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits,” Obama concluded.

Some on social media praised Obama for politicizing her speech to take a jab against Trump and his refusal to accept the official results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Oh God, I loved Michelle Obama’s speech. Can she deliver a dagger to the heart while telling the truth!!!” responded one supporter.

“I loved her speech , throwing shade at trump it was wonderful!!!!” replied another user.

“The Art of throwing shade, a chef’s kiss by Michelle Obama,” read another tweet.

“Michelle Obama throwing subtle shade to MAGA and Trump and I’m here for it,” said another supporter.

A month after the 2016 election, the former first lady cast a similar insult against Trump when she said in an interview that America would come to appreciate having had a “grown-up” like her husband after electing Trump.

Here’s more about the portrait unveiling:

