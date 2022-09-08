Republicans Flip On Trump Following Raid

Following the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, many Republicans have defended the former President saying that the search was unjustified and politically motivated. Still, there have also been GOP members who have defended the Department of Justice (DOJ) and have said that the handling of classified material is a matter of security.

According to the new records, FBI agents have taken more than 100 classified documents from Trump’s home, as well as several empty folders that had the classified banner which was found in Trump’s office.

Trump and his team have not given a clear explanation of how the classified documents ended up in Trump’s home.

Trump’s former attorney general (AG) William Barr said during an interview last week that it was likely that the DOJ had found solid evidence as part of their investigation. He also said that there was no legitimate reason for these documents to have been removed from the government.

He also criticized those who have called the search “unprecedented” saying that what is unprecedented is for a former President to remove classified material and store them in their home.

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton also spoke up and said that the handling of classified documents by the former President was harmful and that during his time serving under Trump he was not made aware of any order to declassify documents, as Trump is claiming.

Karl Rove, a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, also said that Trump would not have had the legal authority to remove these classified documents from the White House.

Among the other GOP members who have criticized Trump over this case are Liz Cheney, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Charlie Dent.