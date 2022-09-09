Jail Time For Adam Schiff?

President Donald Trump says that Adam “Shifty” Schiff should be thrown in jail for lying about the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, dismissing it as “Russian disinformation.”

Trump called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be “put away” for saying the Hunter Biden laptop stories are part of a smear campaign that originated as part of Russian disinformation. During a recent call into Fox & Friends, Trump began blasting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the sketchy New York Post reports on the laptop—which Fox News passed on due to credibility issues—before he was asked about Schiff’s remarks.

“It’s just crazy. I saw Shifty Schiff get up yesterday and say this is Russia,” Trump exclaimed, using his favorite nickname for Schiff. “He’s a sick man. He is so sick. We went through two and a half years of that, plus. This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.”

While Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a Trump loyalist, has claimed there is no intel to support the assertion that Russia is behind the purported laptop materials, the FBI is investigating whether the laptop dump is part of a foreign disinformation operation.

Last week Trump demanded he be declared the winner of the 2020 election or that a “special election” be held immediately once it was asserted that the FBI intentionally buried the facts about the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.

“​So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ​’​Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election​,'” the former president said on his Truth Social media platform.

“​This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” the 45th president said. ​​