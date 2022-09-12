Blue States Ask For 50 Million Dollars For Illegals

A group of House Democrats on Friday asked Congress for $50 million in federal funding to be used for housing and feeding the migrants being transported from Texas and Arizona into their cities.

In a letter 23 Democrats, led by Reps. Jesús García (Ill.), Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.), and District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton have asked the heads of the Homeland Security

Appropriations subcommittee to include in their 2023 budget funds to be allocated for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).

Norton has said that the move of busing migrants from Arizona and Texas has led to both the cities of D.C., Chicago, and New York, as well as the migrants being left in vulnerable positions.

The lawmakers are now asking for further funding for the EFSP. This will help cover some of the increased demand caused by busing operations.

The EFSP is designed to provide federal funding for housing and other aid to migrants. In 2022, Congress provided the program with $150 million. As of July 21, 2022, $85 million are still available. However, the recent busing operations have led to an increase in the needed funding as more cities need to deal with the rise in migrants. This was also noted in the letter sent to Congress.

Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) began his busing operations, which were soon also taken on by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) there have been more than 10,000 people who have been transported to Washington, D.C. and thousands more have been left in New York and Chicago.