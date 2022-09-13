Trump’s Lawyers Block DOJ

Former President Trump’s legal team has opposed the Justice Department’s motion that seeks to allow them to continue reviewing the classified documents found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

Reportedly Trump’s team also criticized the investigation saying it was “unprecedented and misguided,” and that it has “spiralled out of control.” They also retain that there is no proof currently that the documents “remain classified”.

On Monday morning, Trump’s legal team said that the Justice Department is looking to “limit the scope of any review of its investigative conduct and presuppose the outcome, at least regarding what it deems are ‘classified records.’”

The Justice Department also said that they would be appealing the ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon which determined that a special master would need to be appointed. However, Trump’s legal team has said that this court decision would restore order to the overall process.

In the initial order made by the Judge, it was determined that a special master would need to review all of the seized material and determine which document fell under the categories of “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege.”

Cannon, has however said that the order “shall not impede the classification review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”) as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of Preliminary Order.”

Trump’s legal team has said that the Justice Department has “misinterpreted” the order and that there is currently “no indication any purported ‘classified records’ were disclosed to anyone.”

They have also continued to dispute whether the documents were classified or whether they had indeed been declassified.

Upon the request of the judge, both sides have also submitted potential candidates for the position of a special master.