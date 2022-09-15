Adam Schiff is Plotting to Take Pelosi’s Seat

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will supposedly be stepping back from her seat after the midterm elections, which are slated to hold in November. This decision might be influenced by the fact that the House of Representatives will most likely be taken back by the GOP in November.

If the speaker truly steps back from her seat or retires, reports have revealed that Representative Adam Schiff has shown interest in Pelosi’s seat. More so, he has also begun to take steps to ensure that he is chosen as her replacement.

According to reports from the Washington Post, the California Democrat Rep. has been trying to garner support from notable members of his state, California. However, the report adds that Schiff has not directly begun to ask people for endorsement or the likes. Instead, his efforts have been focused on “gauging members’ interest and planting the seed that leading the caucus is his goal.”

In addition, Schiff has reportedly reached out to several congressional groups but has mostly received tepid responses. Adam Schiff is also not the only democrat representative eying Pelosi’s seat. Some others include Hakeem Jeffries, James Clyburn, and even Steny Hoyer.

However, Pelosi has not said anything about this as she announced that she intends to seek reelection in November. Yet, many top democrats already having potential successors suggests that Pelosi might not seek reelection.

Another California Democrat Representative, Ro Khanna, said, “I think we want leadership that bridges some of the different ideological wings of the party, that is committed to listening to all of the perspectives, that will be capable of helping move the Senate or things that have stalled in the House. But whoever it is, I hope they would adopt progressive positions and also listen to the broad caucus and build consensus.”

NEW: While he may not have the perfect solution to reenergizing the oldest Congress ever, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said getting Nancy Pelosi to retire would be a step in the right direction. by ⁦@WARojas⁩ ⁦@PoliticsInsider⁩ https://t.co/rZDNHorrZD — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) September 14, 2022

Washington Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal added, “I think there was a ‘holding of power’ model that worked very well for a long time, and I think now it is more about a recognition of different centers of focus within the Democratic caucus that have to be brought in and brought together. It takes some acceptance of more-decentralized leadership.”

A Fox News Host, Maria Bartiromo, has reported since 2021 that the speaker may have plans to step down. Bartiromo said her sources had informed her that Pelosi planned to step down after Biden’s Build Back Better bill was passed.

She added, “So all those Democrat members who had their arms twisted to vote on the multitrillion-dollar package and put their own reelection in jeopardy may be fuming to learn that the speaker could be planning a cut and run.”

