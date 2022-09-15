Hunter Biden Refusing to Pay

Hunter Biden reportedly has requested to have child support payments for the daughter he conceived out-of-wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts lowered, citing financial hardships.

According to recently filed court documents, Hunter Biden claimed that “financial circumstances” have made him unable to meet the initially agreed upon child support payments for his now 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, who he has not yet met. Per the New York Post:

Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” for the reason behind his request. It wasn’t immediately clear what the change in Hunter’s income was. Hunter’s motion was filed in Independence County, which is where Roberts — a former stripper — lives with their daughter, Navy Joan.

Hunter Biden’s Texas-based attorney Brent Langdon said in the motion that recent reforms to Arkansas child support payment laws were behind Hunter’s recent push.

“Like many other individuals whose child support obligations were calculated before the new guidelines took effect, Mr. Biden has asked the court to review the existing child support determination and to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances,” Langdon said in a statement.

Clint Lancaster, Lunden Roberts’ attorney, threatened to look deeper into Hunter Biden’s financials to confirm his supposed hardship.

“Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter’s finances,” Lancaster said. “I’m going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden. Like last time, I’m going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can’t.”

“Unless he’s going to pay me to fly to California to take his deposition, he’s going to have to come to Arkansas,” he added.

Allegedly, neither Hunter Biden nor President Joe Biden have met Navy Joan at this point. As Breitbart News reported in June, Joe Biden reportedly did not provide security for his granddaughter after Roberts began sounding the alarm in the wake of receiving multiple threats from her ex-fiancé — cage fighter Princeton Foster.

