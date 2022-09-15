Senate Targeting Trump In New Way

The Senate Judiciary Committee is now heading the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to use the Justice Department to prosecute his critics and protect those allied with his ideas.

According to Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Ill.) writings in his letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, this would be far outside of the duties and responsibilities of the Department of Justice as the decisions made by the DOJ could have been politically motivated.

Durbin also cites a New York Times report in which details regarding these allegations can be found. Most of the details came from the new book by Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, who was serving under Trump for two years.

Berman was the one to speak up on how Trump would encourage them to go after his Critics and not prosecute Trump’s allies.

Berman has also claimed that his fairing by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, was in part because it was believed that his work was a

Berman has alleged he was fired by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr because his work was a threat to Trump’s reelection odds. He also noted that Trump’s Justice Department had pressed him to indict Gregory Craig, the White House counsel for former President Obama. This was after he had been found without any reason to be charged by the Manhattan office.

Berman also spoke about the pressure placed on him to investigate former Secretary of State John Kerry.

He, later on, referred to Barr’s efforts to have him replaced with someone loyal to Trump. Berman was also fired by Trump in 2020 after refusing to resign.