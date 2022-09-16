Biden Getting Replaced By Who In 2024?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was asked during Vox Media’s Code Conference if he would run for President again.

In response, he said that he didn’t know and that running for office was not just about wanting to, but also about recognizing something in oneself, in the role, and in the timing “that adds up”.

He added that there was no way of knowing when the future would call him into it.

This all started three years ago when a college town mayor bid for the Democratic presidential candidacy. This led to some major upsets in key early states and later on a Cabinet secretary position under the Biden administration.

Now, with the midterms being less than two months away some are wondering about a potential second run from Buttigieg.

Joe Caiazzo, a Democratic strategist who worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, said that Buttigieg’s achievements in the presidential race were unbelievable and it was impressive how a small college town mayor managed to gain the support of so many voters.

Buttigieg has not yet revealed whether he would consider a second run. However, he has kept up his visibility in political circles, which is something many Democrats have noted.

Buttigieg was essentially the public face of the bipartisan infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law in November. This was one of his earliest political wins during a time when a lot of other legislation was not managed to pass.

Buttigieg’s political profile has continued to rise and he has found some support in the Democratic party as many view him as a helpful ally. Many also consider him a great replacement option if Biden does not seek reelection.