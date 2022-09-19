Kamala Accuses Governors Of What?

Vice President Kamala Harris has criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for “dereliction of duty” over their latest stunts of transporting migrants to Democratic-led cities.

In an interview with Vice News Harris said that when one is an elected official it is their job to not play games with human lives. She also said that “If you think there is a problem, be part of the solution.”

Beginning in April Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago by bus. The two latest buses arrived on Thursday at Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. This latest move was a response to Harris’ earlier statements when she had called the border “secure”. DeSantis has also recently taken some similar moves as he sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The Florida governor also said that this would be “just the beginning” of his efforts to transport migrants to other locations.

Both Abbott and DeSantis have insisted that Biden’s immigration policies are to blame for the current border issues. Harris however has maintained that for the last 18 months the administration has been working to fix a crippled system left to them by their predecessors.