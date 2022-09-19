The Dumbest Congressman Opened His Mouth, Again

Every time, Hank Johnson opens his mouth in public, that stinky four-lettered unspeakable thing comes out.

To the disgust of all those who heard, he recently opened his mouth again. So if you have not heard yet, it’s advisable you stop reading further.

Warning: This article has links to instances when Johnson opened his mouth in public.

Now if you’re still reading, you may remember Johnson as the same Democrat congressman from Georgia who once wondered in a public hearing whether the island of Guam was so overpopulated that it would tip over and capsize.

Yes, that thing in congress who tried this summer to taunt Justice Clarence Thomas about not attacking interracial marriage because the justice himself is in such a marriage.

Now, Johnson has spoken again to slam parents who show up at school board meetings to record their opposition to school policies that are harming children, mainly the sexual content in the material the schools provide them. Johnson who usually speaks incoherently stated that those parents are like “MAGA republicans… after January 6.”

Useless to try clarifying why he used “after January 6” as it’s established that language, at least English, isn’t any of Johnson’s strengths.

But comparing parents’ protest against school policies to the so-called “insurrection” sounds too much, even for Johnson’s level of reasoning.

It’ll be interesting for air quality detectors to calculate the level of bad air in an indoor place where Johnson has spoken in an hour or less. Under the right administration, we can hope that a special group of top-notch scientists will work on developing a sensor that can detect and warn in advance that Johnson is about to open his mouth.

Better still, the device can also be applied to the Obamas, the Bidens, the Clintons, Maxine Waters, AOC, Kamala Harris, Anderson Cooper – pretty much any liberal in politics and media.