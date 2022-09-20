DeSantis Sued By Migrants

Attorneys representing the dozens of migrants who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts island, have called for state and federal prosecutors to investigate these “political stunts” that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated.

According to the Lawyers for the Civil Right group, which is currently representing more than 30 immigrants, there were criminal laws broken for this political stunt to be carried out. They also sent letters to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins regarding this.

Last week, two chartered planes flew from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard carrying 50 undocumented Venezuelan and Colombian immigrants. The endeavor was organized by DeSantis who failed to inform the Massachusetts officials that the migrants would be arriving.

Since then, the immigrants have been taken to a military base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The Lawyers for Civil Rights executive director Iván Espinoza-Madrigal and the group’s litigation director, Oren Sellstrom, wrote that these people were taken to the planes under false pretences and that there were a number of false promises made to them by those who were working with the Florida Governor. This included that they would have more job opportunities, schooling for their children, and further assistance.

All of these incentives were given to them to agree to travel. According to the letter, the migrants had also been told they would be taken to Boston where they could also find work. It was only after the plane had taken off that they were informed of their actual destination which was Martha’s Vineyard.

Espinoza-Madrigal and Sellstrom said that this was a conspiracy to strip their clients of their liberty and civil rights and that those involved should be investigated for their violations of criminal laws.