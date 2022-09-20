Kamala Doubles Down On Supreme Court

Vice President Kamala Harris has openly blasted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over his involvement in the Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade. During a political event in Chicago for Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Harris said that the next targets of the Republicans were going to be same-sex marriage and contraception. She also said that if Republicans won the House and the Senate in the midterm these would be key targets for them.

In her speech, Harris said that Justice Clarence Thomas “said the quiet part out loud,” noting that with the Dobbs decision other important cases regarding contraception and marriage equality would also be on the line. Harris urged that this was why it was so important for the Democrats to manage to retain their numbers in both the House and the Senate.

This summer the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case in a 6-3 ruling. This meant that each state is now responsible for the issue of abortion. All six of the judges who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade had been voted in and nominated by Republican presidents. The majority opinion for the overturning of the abortion case was penned by Justice Samuel Alito.

The three justices who opposed overturning the decision were all nominated by Democratic Presidents.

Thomas is often credited with having the opinion that the court should reconsider other landmark cases including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.

Harris also told the audience that if the Democrats managed to win two additional seats in the Senate in this upcoming election they could codify Roe v. Wade in Congress.