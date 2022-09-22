GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Dumps Democrats

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been urging members to vote against any funding bill which does not also make provisions for assisting in the migration surge at the U.S. Mexico border.

This message comes at a time when Congress is facing a deadline as they will need to decide on the funding for the government by the new fiscal year on Oct. 1. So far, there have been some negotiators looking into a shorter funding bill being passed that would help cover government needs until Mid-December.

According to a statement posted by McCarthy on Twitter, President Biden’s request for a funding bill leaves Congress as “lame ducks” instead of allowing them to deal with the problems being faced by the nation. During Biden’s and Pelosi’s time in office, there have been more than 3.5 million illegal border crossings, and the Democrat’s open border policies have led to an even further crisis as they are failing to secure the border.

McCarthy also said that if this government funding bill does not also cover migration, he will be urging all of his colleagues to oppose it.

This sentiment is echoed by conservatives in both the House and the Senate as many don’t believe that short-term solutions should be pushed as they are hoping that in the midterm elections Republicans will gain a majority and thus, without these short-term resolutions they will have the upper hand in negotiations.

This will also help put the border issues at the forefront ahead of the midterm elections, which is something Republicans have been trying to do in their campaigns.

