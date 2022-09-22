Trump Hurting The Republican Party?

According to news reports, Republicans are getting more and more concerned about the extent to which Trump could potentially hinder their chances during the midterm race as they are looking for ways to ensure that they will gain the majority in both the House and Senate.

Trump has been popular with Republican voters for a long time, and he has remained popular even now that his time in the White House has come to an end. However, Democrats are strongly against him and according to new polls so are independent swing voters.

A new NBC News poll was released on Sunday which showed that 54 percent of registered voters view Trump negatively. In contrast, only 34 percent regarded him positively. These are the lowest polling numbers Trump has gotten since April 2021.

At the same time, controversies are plaguing Trump even though he has tried defending himself against the latest one which relates to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home where they found several documents of varying levels of classification.

A Quinnipiac University poll conducted in late August also showed that around half of Americans thought that Trump needed to be prosecuted over his handling of classified documents. This includes 52 percent of independent voters.

An NPR-Marist poll from September 7th also showed 67 percent of independent voters saying that they didn’t think Trump should try to take the White House again.

While Trump himself is not up on any ballot this midterm, many GOP candidates supported by him will be. These include the following Trump-endorsed candidates: Herschel Walker, Blake Masters, J.D. Vance, and Mehmet Oz. All of these candidates are thought to have won their respective primaries because of the president’s support.