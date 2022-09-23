Americans Say Trump Innocent Following Raid

According to a new survey one-third of surveyors did not believe that former President Trump had indeed taken top-secret or classified documents and stored them at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Marquette Law School poll released Thursday shows that 67 percent of responders thought Trump had such documents. However, among partisan groups, there were varied responses.

Of those who noted themselves to be Republican, only thirty-nine percent have believed that Trump indeed held top-secret or classified documents. Of Democrats, 93 percent held that same belief while only 65 percent of Independents thought that classified documents had been held in his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The FBI’s raid of Trump’s Florida home led to 33 boxes being retrieved with around 100 classified documents being found. Trump and many of his supporters have claimed that the search was politically motivated. Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he had the right to declassify sensitive information just “by thinking about it.”

Most of those surveyors who had a positive view of Trump, regardless of their party, expressed that they did not believe he had classified documents, while 8 out of 10 of those who had an unfavorable opinion said that he had classified documents.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans with an unfavorable opinion of Trump noted that they thought he had classified documents.

Of the Republicans asked two-thirds also said that they wanted to see Trump run for president again in 2024. The rate of those who would support another candidacy from Trump has slightly dropped since July.

Furthermore, of those surveys, only 11 percent of republicans had confidence in the FBI. Of the Democrats surveyed, 29 percent had confidence in the organization.